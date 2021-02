West Virginia’s licensed casino operators booked $149.8m in combined sports betting and iGaming wagers in January.

Total wagers for the four-week period ended 30 January were down 16 per cent compared to the previous month’s record of $179.2m but higher than a year ago, with the state’s five sportsbooks collecting wagers of $50.7m and the state’s two iGaming operators collecting wagers of $99.1m.

West Virginia Sports Betting and iGaming Wagers: January 2021 (US$)

Total sports wagers rose 43 [...]