Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has reported a 24 per cent increase in group revenue to SEK6.39bn (€631.7m) in 2020, buoyed by a record performance during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in Q4 rose 37 per cent year-on-year to SEK1.76bn as mobile revenue grew by 51 per cent to SEK1.39bn, equivalent to 79 per cent of the total.

Casino revenue increased by 33 per cent to SEK1.28bn, of which SEK1.02bn was derived from mobile, [...]