Stockholm-listed operator Kindred Group saw net profit nearly triple to £165.2m in 2020 year as gross winnings revenue increased to more than £1bn for the first time.

Kindred benefited from a strong final quarter of the year as revenue increased by 54 per cent to a record £364.7m, with sports betting revenue climbing by 60 per cent to £177.2m.

Revenue from other products rose 49 per cent to £187.5m as casino and games revenue grew 52 per [...]