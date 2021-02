Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Evolution has reported a 53 per cent increase in full year revenue to €561.1m in 2020, with results for the final quarter of the year benefiting from the first contributions from newly acquired NetEnt.

Revenue in Q4 rose 68 per cent year-on-year to €177.7m, including €17.8m from NetEnt/Red Tiger which was acquired on 1 December 2020.

The UK remained Evolution’s biggest individual market with revenue of €13.9m in Q4, up 16 per cent compared [...]