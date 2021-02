Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market grew gross gaming revenue (GGR) by 7 per cent to DKK1.73bn (€232.6m) in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a decline from the land-based sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restaurants, gambling arcades and land-based casinos forced to close in December 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, GGR from gaming machines fell by 20 per cent year-on-year to DKK266m in Q4, while land-based casino GGR was down [...]