London-listed Gaming Realms expects to report 2020 full year revenue of £11.2m, an increase of over 60 per cent year-on-year.

The Slingo developer enjoyed a record performance in December due to strong growth in its content licensing business, which grew by over 100 per cent during the year following launches with 26 new partners.

These included Tier 1 operators DraftKings in the United States and Sky Betting and Gaming and PaddyPower Betfair in the UK and Europe.

The [...]