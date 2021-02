New York-listed MGM Resorts International has reported a 53 per cent drop in net revenue to $1.49bn for the final quarter of 2020, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on results.

The Q4 revenue decline was driven by lower business volume and travel activity due to the pandemic, hotel and other closures at certain properties, travel restrictions to its Macau resorts, and ongoing operating restrictions.

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Net Revenue Comparison [...]