Sydney-listed gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology has reported a 33 per cent drop in revenue to AUD$72m in the first half of its financial year to 31 December.

Revenue improved by 71 per cent compared to the previous six month period, which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued to be weighed down by a decline in the Americas during H1 FY2021.

Revenue in North America fell by 20 per cent year-on-year to $51m, despite [...]