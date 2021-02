Indiana’s licensed sportsbooks smashed the previous month’s record as they collected total handle of $348.2m in January.

Wagers from the state’s 11 operational sportsbooks increased by 11 per cent compared to December 2020, with online sports betting contributing a record high $296.5m and retail accounting for the remaining $51.7m.

Basketball generated more than a third of total wagers in January at $133.2m, followed by Parlay bets at $86.1m and American football at $77.6m. Other sports contributed $50.3m [...]