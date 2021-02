New York’s four commercial casinos have generated total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $37.2m in January 2021, benefiting from a 58 per cent month-on-month improvement in retail sports betting.

Total GGR was up 21.5 per cent compared to the previous month, comprising GGR from slot and electronic table games (EGT) of $27.3m, table games GGR of $6.4m and sports betting GGR of $3.6m.

New York Gross Gaming Revenue: January 2021 (US$)

Resorts World Catskills posted the best results [...]