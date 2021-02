Delaware’s regulated iGaming market enjoyed a strong start to 2021 as net revenue nearly doubled to $738,525 in January.

Continuing on from the market’s strong growth last year, the state’s three licensed iGaming operators saw total amounts wagered soar 106 per cent year-on-year to $21.1m during the month.

With $20.4m paid out in winnings, this generated net revenue of $738,525 for the three operators, an increase of 90 per cent versus the prior year period.

Video lottery games [...]