Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator Tabcorp has reported a 1.5 per cent drop in group revenue to AUD$2,870m for the first half period ended 31 December, with results negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions on its retail network.

The company posted year-on-year growth from its Lotteries & Keno and Wagering & Media divisions, which was offset by a significant drop in revenue from its Gaming Services business.

“We are experiencing a strong recovery following the recent market challenges,” [...]