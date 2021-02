New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming has reported a 34.5 per cent fall in revenue to $2.18bn for the full 2020 year.

The company’s results were negatively impacted by state-mandated COVID-19 casino closures that began in mid-March and continued through the second quarter, as well as increased operating restrictions and additional property closures in the final quarter of 2020.

During Q4, revenue fell by 24 per cent year-on-year to $635.9m as revenue from the Midwest & South [...]