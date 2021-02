Michigan’s newly regulated online gaming and sports betting market generated $42.7m in gross receipts in the ten-day period since launch through to 31 January.

Gross receipts from iGaming amounted to $29.4m, with online sports betting contributing $13.3m during the period from total handle of $115.2m.

There were 11 licensed operators authorized for one or both forms of wagering at the end of January, delivering approximately $4.4m in taxes and payments to the state, comprising $4.3m from iGaming [...]