Stockholm-listed B2B provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has reported a 43 per cent increase in revenue to €63.0m in 2020, helping EBITDA for the year to more than treble to €10.7m.

The company benefited from strong growth during the final quarter of the year as Q4 revenue rose by 66 per cent year-on-year to €17.3m.

This comprised an 88 per cent increase in platform services revenue to €8.1m, with media services revenue climbing 20 per [...]