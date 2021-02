New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market hit a new monthly high in January as total wagers rose to $59.8m.

The New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings saw wagers increase by 16 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $51.6m total, with record performances across both mobile and retail operations.

New Hampshire Sports Wagers: FY 2021 (US$)

Mobile sports wagers increased by 13 per cent month-on-month to $49.4m in January, while retail wagers rose [...]