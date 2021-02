Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported a marginal 0.3 per cent increase in revenue to €26.6m for the final quarter of 2020, boosted by its growing US business, which now accounts for nearly a third of revenue.

While revenue was negatively impacted by new regulations in German for both sports and casino, this was offset by strong revenue growth of 43 per cent from the company’s US iGaming business, as well as strong performances in [...]