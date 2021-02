Colorado’s licensed sports betting operators have posted a strong start to 2021 as total wagers from online and retail operations hit a record $326.9m in January.

Wagers were up 15 per cent compared to the previous month’s $284.6m, with the state’s 17 online operators generating wagers of $319.4m, and Colorado’s 12 retail operators accounting for the remaining $7.5m in wagers.

Professional basketball took the top spot for January, with $88.4m in wagers placed with retail and online [...]