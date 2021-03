New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has reported a 90 per cent increase in revenue to $614.5m in 2020, with over half of the total generated during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in Q4 2020 soared by 146 per cent year-on-year to $322m as major US professional sports leagues resumed activities, with the operator also benefiting from increased engagement with its iGaming products.

On a pro forma basis, which assumes its business [...]