Nevada’s regulated gambling market contracted again in January 2021 as total gaming revenue fell by 27 per cent to $761.8m.

Gaming revenue declined year-on-year for the eleventh consecutive month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the market recorded growth of 11 per cent compared to the previous month’s $683.7m total.

Revenue from slot machines declined by 22 per cent year-on-year to $526.5m in January, accounting for 69 per cent of total revenue, while revenue from [...]