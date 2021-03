London-listed Flutter Entertainment has posted a 106 per cent increase in reported group revenue to £4.4bn in 2020, including results from The Stars Group (TSG) from May.

On a pro forma basis, which includes TSG’s results for both 2019 and 2020, group revenue was up 27 per cent year-on-year to £5.26bn in 2020, with online revenue climbing 35 per cent to £5.04bn.

“2020 was an historic year for the Group as we completed our merger with TSG, [...]