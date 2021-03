Virginia’s nascent online sports betting market generated wagers of almost $59m in its first 11 days, despite the limited number of operators who were active during that period.

From the launch of regulated sports betting on January 21 through to the end of the month, players in Virginia wagered a total of $58,896,564.

FanDuel was the first operator to launch on January 21, followed by DraftKings and BetMGM on January 24 and BetRivers on January 26.

The four [...]