New York-listed casino operator Bally’s Corporation has recorded a 29 per cent fall in revenue to $372.8m in 2020.

Revenue in Q4 fell by 9 per cent year-on-year to $118.1m due to the ongoing negative impact of COVID-19, including the mandated closure of both of its Rhode Island properties for three weeks.

The decrease in revenue was partially offset by incremental revenues from the recent acquisitions of Casino KC and Casino Vicksburg last July, Bally's Atlantic City [...]