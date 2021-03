Michigan’s commercial casino market continued to decline in February as aggregate revenue fell by 29 per cent year-on-year to $86.4m.

After suffering a 24 per cent fall in January, the state’s three commercial casinos saw revenue decline further in February, including a loss from retail sports betting of $77,627.

Due to continuing capacity limits in response to COVID-19, revenue from table games and slots fell by 29 per cent versus a year ago to $86.5m.

Market leader MGM [...]