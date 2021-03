London-listed Playtech has reported a 25 per cent drop in revenue from continuing operations to €1.08bn in 2020, with a decline in its retail businesses offsetting strong growth online.

Playtech enjoyed a strong start to the year, driven by solid performances from Snaitech, live casino and favourable sporting results.

However, the adverse impact of COVID-19 and the first lockdowns from mid-March to June, and again from late October onwards, led to total revenue declining by 25 per [...]