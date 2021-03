Tennessee’s licensed online sports betting operators enjoyed a record month in January 2021 as total gross wagers reached $211.3m.

In the third full month of operations, the newly regulated online sports betting market saw wagers increase by 17 per cent compared to the previous month’s $180.9m total.

Payouts to players amounted to $190.4m in January, generating adjusted gross income for the state’s licensed operators of $21.8m and $4.3m in privilege taxes, an increase of 39 per cent [...]