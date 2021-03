Latvia’s regulated gambling market shrank by 49 per cent to €166.9m in 2020, as restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19 negatively impacted turnover during the year.

Turnover fell significantly compared to 2019 as the Latvian government prohibited all land-based gambling activities between 22 March and 9 June, and again between 9 November and 31 December. In addition, remote gambling activities were suspended between 8 April and 9 June.

As a result, gross gaming revenue (GGR) from [...]