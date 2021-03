Delaware’s regulated iGaming market continued its strong start to the year with another record performance in February 2021.

The state’s three licensed iGaming operators saw total amounts wagered continue to grow in February, soaring 122 per cent year-on-year to $21.9m.

With $21.2m paid out in winnings, this generated record net revenue of $751,291 for the three operators, an increase of 131 per cent versus the prior year period.

Video lottery games generated 79 per cent of the [...]