Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market grew total wagers by 41 per cent year-on-year to $47.8m in February 2021.

Continuing the impressive start to the year, wagering at the state’s 26 licensed sportsbooks was boosted by strong growth in basketball and American football bets, which climbed by 33 per cent and 26 per cent respectively to $28.7m and $7.9m in February.

Wagering on Sports Parlay Cards grew by 69 per cent versus a year ago to $5.5m, while [...]