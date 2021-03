Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has seen full year revenue increase by 75 per cent to a record €46.4m in 2020, buoyed by a strong finish to the year from its Oryx Gaming business.

Revenue in Q4 rose by 76 per cent year-on-year to €13.8m following a 50 per cent increase in stakes to €3.2bn, as well as a 70 per cent rise in unique players to 2.5m.

The strong revenue growth helped Bragg post adjusted [...]