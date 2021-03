New York-listed gaming technology provider GAN has reported a 17 per cent increase in revenue to $35.2m in 2020, with higher costs resulting in a loss of $20.2m for the year.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by an improvement in recurring revenue-oriented services including its B2B real-money gaming business and Simulated Gaming revenue, which increased 6 per cent and 66 per cent respectively to $25.6m and $9.5m.

In 2020, $0.3m of B2C revenue was recognized compared [...]