Tennessee’s licensed online sports betting operators collected wagers of $176.3m in February 2021.

In the fourth full month of operations, the recently regulated online sports betting market saw wagers decline by 20 per cent compared to the previous month’s $211.3m total.

Tennessee Sports Betting (US$)

Payouts to players amounted to $163.3m in February, generating adjusted gross income of $13.0m for operators and $2.6m in privilege taxes to the state, a decrease of 39.5 per cent month-on-month.

Tennessee became the [...]