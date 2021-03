Britain’s Gambling Commission has recorded a decline in online gross gambling yield generated in the United Kingdom between December 2020 and February 2021.

Following a traditionally busy period in December, gross gambling yield (GGY) fell by 19 per cent in February compared to December, with active accounts down by 4 per cent and total bets declining 6 per cent.

In February, online slots GGY decreased by 9 per cent to £176.9m compared to the previous month as [...]