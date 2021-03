Colorado’s licensed sportsbooks collected total wagers of $266.5m from online and retail betting operations in February 2021.

Wagers were down 18.5 per cent compared to the previous month’s record performance, with the state’s 19 online operators generating wagers of $258.2m, and Colorado’s 17 retail operators the remaining $8.3m.

Despite the decline in handle, February’s total was the third-highest for the state, behind January 2021 ($326m) and December 2020 ($284m), with the sequential decline attributed to February falling [...]