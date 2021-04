Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has reported a 30 per cent fall in full-year gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €1.13bn in 2020, as revenue during the final quarter of the year continued to be hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Total amounts wagered were down 31 per cent at €863.7m in Q4, leading to a 48 per cent year-on-year drop in GGR to €230.9m as a result of lockdowns imposed on retail venues for almost two-thirds of [...]