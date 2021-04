Leading online betting and gaming operator bet365 has recorded an 8 per cent drop in revenue to £2.81bn for its financial year ended 31 March 2020, with the latter part of its financial year impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sports and gaming revenue was down by 8 per cent at £2.76bn, with revenue from Stoke City Football Club declining 34 per cent to £54.2m following the club’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Excluding the [...]