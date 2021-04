London-listed sports betting technology provider Sportech has posted a 41 per cent decline in revenue from continuing operations to £20.0m in 2020, as trading was negatively impacted by Covid-19.

The company said it was a year of “challenge and change” as Covid-19 restrictions had a material impact on its performance due to the group’s reliance on sporting events to generate revenue.

During 2020 and into 2021, Sportech agreed certain sales to generate tangible investor returns, while continuing [...]