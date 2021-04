Delaware’s regulated sports betting market saw total wagers increase by 72 per cent year-on-year to $6.7m in March 2021.

The year-on-year growth was attributable to the early impact of the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago, which forced the closure of the state’s three casinos and 102 sports lottery retailers in mid-March 2020.

Market leader Delaware Park again generated more than half of the total as total wagers increased by 56 per cent to $3.6m, while wagers from [...]