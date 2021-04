Virginia’s newly regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $265.8m in its first full month of operation.

Legal sports betting launched in Virginia on 21 January with $59m in wagers generated during the initial 11-day period.

In February the state’s five licensed operators generated wagers of $265.8m, including $19.6m from the Super Bowl on 7 February, according to results released by the Virginia Lottery.

Operators paid out a total of $253.5m in winnings during the month, with [...]