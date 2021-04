Illinois’ regulated sports betting market surpassed $500m in wagers for the second consecutive month in February 2021.

The state’s licensed sportsbooks collected total wagers of $509.8m in February, although this was down 12 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $581.6m.

Online wagers accounted for the bulk of the monthly total at $490.2m, with retail wagers contributing $19.6m.

The eight operational sportsbooks collected a total of $371.1m in wagers on professional sports, with $137.2m bet on college [...]