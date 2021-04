New Jersey’s licensed betting and gaming operators recorded a strong performance in March as total revenue increased by 120 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Revenue grew to $359.3m in March 2021, reflecting the impact of Atlantic City casino closures a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With those venues now reopened, land-based casino revenue soared 116 per cent versus a year ago to $184.9m, comprising a 133 per cent increase in slot [...]