French gaming operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) grew revenue by 5.2 per cent to €538m in the first quarter of 2021.

Despite the shutdown of almost 10 per cent of FDJ points of sale during the period and a 7pm curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic, total stakes increased by 11.8 per cent year-on-year to €4.59bn, with Lottery accounting for the bulk of the total at €3.5bn, an increase of 3.8 per cent.

Within the Lottery [...]