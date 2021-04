New York-listed racing and gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has reported a 28 per cent increase in net revenue to $324.3m for the first quarter of 2021.

The year-on-year revenue growth was boosted by record performances from the company's Derby City Gaming and TwinSpires wagering businesses, as well as the temporary suspension of operations in the comparable period a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Q1 2021 Net Revenue Comparison (US$)

Revenue from the company’s Live [...]