New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has reported a 16 per cent fall in net revenue to $1.20bn for the first quarter of 2021, as pandemic-related travel restrictions and reduced visitation continued to impact results.

With its Las Vegas property and operations presented as discontinued operations for sale, the company saw its Macau operations account for nearly two-thirds of the quarterly total as revenue fell by 4.5 per cent year-on-year to $777m.

Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands [...]