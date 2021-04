Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has reported a 11 per cent increase in total revenue to SEK1.5bn for the first quarter of 2021.

The operator said that the positive trend seen in 2020 continued into Q1, with the year-on-year revenue growth a result of restrictions implemented a year ago on racetrack operations due to Covid-19.

ATG enjoyed strong performances from its horse race betting offering, which grew 15 per cent compared to [...]