London-listed supplier Gaming Realms has reported a 66 per cent increase in full year revenue to £11.4m in 2020, helping to reduce the company’s loss for the year to £1.5m.

Licensing revenue increased by 81 per cent to £7.5m during the year, while social publishing revenue climbed 41 per cent to £3.9m.

Marketing expenses were 67 per cent higher than a year ago at £0.4m, while operating expenses increased by 49 per cent to £2.2m and administrative [...]