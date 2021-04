New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Boyd Gaming has reported an 11 per cent increase in total revenue to $753.3m for the first quarter of 2021, despite a continued decline at its Downtown Las Vegas casino properties.

The year-on-year revenue growth was largely due to the resumption of retail operations compared to the same period a year ago, although two Boyd properties remain closed - Main Street Station in the Downtown Las Vegas segment and Eastside [...]