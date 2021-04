New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator MGM Resorts International has reported a 27 per cent drop in net revenue to $1.6bn for the first quarter of 2021.

While the prior year period was negatively affected by property closures in the latter part of the quarter, the first quarter of this year was negatively affected by midweek property and hotel closures, lower business volume and travel activity, and ongoing operational restrictions due to the pandemic.

As a [...]