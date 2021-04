Newly listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has reported a 31 per cent increase in group revenue to $149.7m in 2020, as revenue climbed 28 per cent during the final quarter of the year.

Q4 revenue grew to $47.0m as revenue from Betting Technology, Content & Services grew by 23 per cent to $35.3m, driven by growth in customer utilization of Genius’ event content and new customer acquisitions.

Revenue from Media Technology, Content & Services [...]