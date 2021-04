Stockholm-listed Betsson Group grew first quarter revenue to SEK1,592.8m (approx. €157m) following a strong performance in the casino vertical.

Betsson’s first quarter revenue was 12 per cent higher than a year ago, primarily as a result of acquisitions, with organic growth of 2 per cent.

Casino revenue grew by 16 per cent to SEK1,177.4m to account for 74 per cent of the Q1 revenue total, while Sportsbook revenue grew by 2 per cent to SEK 394.0m as [...]